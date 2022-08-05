Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. Xylem also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.21. 27,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.30.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,655 shares of company stock worth $691,104 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 613.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Xylem by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,308,000 after purchasing an additional 398,855 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.