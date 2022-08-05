Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Yelp updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Yelp Stock Up 18.4 %

YELP traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.26. 3,184,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. Yelp has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $43.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $186,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $186,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,605 shares of company stock worth $1,021,250. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,370 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Yelp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

