YIELD App (YLD) Price Hits $0.0845

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $15.34 million and approximately $98,652.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,153.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003901 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00128483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00032866 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YIELD App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

