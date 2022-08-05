Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Capitalization Tops $203,720.37

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $203,720.37 and approximately $157,439.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.69 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

