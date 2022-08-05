YooShi (YOOSHI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, YooShi has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a market cap of $50.30 million and approximately $634,983.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00619021 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015049 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
YooShi Coin Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
YooShi Coin Trading
