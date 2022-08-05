Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €35.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($36.08) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.77) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of ZAL stock traded up €3.62 ($3.73) during trading on Friday, hitting €31.26 ($32.23). 2,606,705 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.43. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($37.45) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($51.40).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

