Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Posts Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $330.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $283.72 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

