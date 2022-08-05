Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.89. 12,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.58 and a 200 day moving average of $378.56. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $283.72 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

