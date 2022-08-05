Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.70.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of ZETA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 39,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 342.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,671 shares of company stock worth $48,067 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,881,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.