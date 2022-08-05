Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Up 10.5%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 44,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 901,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Zeta Global Trading Up 7.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 389.93% and a negative net margin of 61.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,671 shares of company stock worth $48,067.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $3,185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 165,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 110,114 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

