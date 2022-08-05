ZIMBOCASH Achieves Market Cap of $26.19 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $26.19 million and approximately $5,527.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00620616 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015432 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ZIMBOCASH
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH
