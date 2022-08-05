ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Reaches $0.0165

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $26.29 million and approximately $5,817.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00639031 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014933 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ZIMBOCASH Profile
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH
