Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.76 billion-$7.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.70-6.90 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.26. 590,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.81.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.