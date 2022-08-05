ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
ZIP Stock Performance
Shares of ZIP stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. ZIP has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $6.50.
About ZIP
