Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

