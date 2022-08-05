ZooKeeper Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $192,614.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00633054 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015742 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 216,680,254 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

