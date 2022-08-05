Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92.

Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

