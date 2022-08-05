ZUM TOKEN Hits Market Cap of $338,758.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $338,758.00 and $213.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

