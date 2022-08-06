0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and $27,800.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 16,054.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00066827 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

