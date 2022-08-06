105,748 Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Purchased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,787,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.42% of Innospec as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $2,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,093,000 after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $95.24 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $106.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.67 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.71%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

