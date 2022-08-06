11,000 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,184 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,508,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Shares of ORCC opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 29.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

