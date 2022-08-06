1,220 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Bought by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 4.2 %

ROLL stock opened at $241.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 117.35, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $250.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.94.

Insider Activity

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,408,320. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.29.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

