13,550 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,550 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.49) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

