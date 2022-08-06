200 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Acquired by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,614,000 after acquiring an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,897 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE IIPR opened at $94.41 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 55.21 and a quick ratio of 28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.80%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

