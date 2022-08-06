2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 2crazyNFT has a total market cap of $362,020.88 and $98,101.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 124.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00621541 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015822 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About 2crazyNFT
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT
