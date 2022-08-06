4,500 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 58,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,648,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.00. 1,166,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $179.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.16. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.03.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.