5,891 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Purchased by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

