752,853 Shares in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 752,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Vonage Stock Performance

Shares of VG stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

