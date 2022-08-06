88mph Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $158,423.00 (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. 88mph has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $158,423.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 88mph has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.29 or 0.00022818 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,189.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003623 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00132310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00064822 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

