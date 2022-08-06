9,796 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Bought by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.56. 5,467,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,860. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOST. Mizuho decreased their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,602,196 shares of company stock worth $210,031,428 over the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

