A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Boosted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 547,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,599. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

