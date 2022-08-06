AAX Token (AAB) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

AAX Token (AAB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and $1.97 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00003959 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,176.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003627 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067731 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

