Abbey (LON:ABBY) Trading 9,900% Higher

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9,900% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,600 ($19.61) and last traded at GBX 1,600 ($19.61). 83,347 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,902% from the average session volume of 4,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

Abbey Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,600 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of £334.03 million and a P/E ratio of 12.79.

Abbey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

