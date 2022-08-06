AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.0% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 363,761 shares of company stock valued at $55,528,771 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $138.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,371,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $150.06. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

Get Rating

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

