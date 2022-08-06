Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CFO Todd A. Trapp Sells 1,000 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $291.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.33 and its 200 day moving average is $283.25. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 730.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

