Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Acushnet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Acushnet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOLF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 238,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Acushnet by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

