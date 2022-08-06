Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.89 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Acushnet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Acushnet Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 238,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,440. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acushnet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

