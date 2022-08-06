Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,194.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,733.24 or 0.07472478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00167179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00265338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.58 or 0.00692307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00602773 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005819 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

