Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Nitin Sood Sells 17,540 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.99. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
