ADT (NYSE:ADT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The security and automation business reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. ADT updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ADT Stock Up 4.2 %

ADT stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. 4,168,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,955. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.50 and a beta of 2.01. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -350.00%.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $165,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,385 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $8,198,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 860,300 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 655,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,572,550 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 547,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

