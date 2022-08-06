ADT (NYSE:ADT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The security and automation business reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. ADT updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ADT Stock Up 4.2 %
ADT stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. 4,168,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,955. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.50 and a beta of 2.01. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.39.
ADT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -350.00%.
Institutional Trading of ADT
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
ADT Company Profile
ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADT (ADT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.