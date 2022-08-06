Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $139.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,426 shares of company stock worth $38,979,477. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

