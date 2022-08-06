AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $673,000 Stock Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of COMPASS Pathways worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $49.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

COMPASS Pathways Profile

(Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.