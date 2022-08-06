AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $759,000 in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,807 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,977,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Synaptics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $145.75 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day moving average of $168.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

