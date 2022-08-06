AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 47,827 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARCO opened at $7.87 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $787.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

