AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.05.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,789. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

