AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $3,075,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $2,381,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Everi by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $979,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,424 shares of company stock valued at $142,632 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.50. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. Everi had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

