AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $4,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Shares of V opened at $215.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day moving average of $210.48. The company has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $242.60.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.