Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 106.00%.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

