Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 106.00%.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $8.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.