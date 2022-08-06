aelf (ELF) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, aelf has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $96.28 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,140.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00174505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003651 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033916 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

