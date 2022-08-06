Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 2,464,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,733. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $352.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.62. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aemetis by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 52,690 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Aemetis by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

